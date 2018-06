24 Street Style Stars in Little White Dresses (LWDs)

Emma Watson doesn’t step out in public too often, but when she does, she has us crushing on her every sartorial move. The actress and activist was spotted in London in a summery white dress that would be perfect for our next warm-weather vacation, whether we’re heading to the Hamptons, the mountains, or even across the pond.

Watson paired the eyelet button-up shirtdress with a light brown leather belt and patent black loafers, giving the flirty style a cool-girl edge. Worn with a classic updo, simple silver jewelry, and minimal makeup, the actress showed off her natural beauty.