6 Street Style Star-Approved Pieces to Buy from the Intermix Sale

blaireadiebee/Instagram
Anna Hecht
Jan 10, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

One of our all-time favorite pastimes? Scrolling through our feeds and thumbing through one street-style-approved photo after another for major outfit inspo. And almost always, it ends with this impulse to shop. You know what we're talking about. It's those bow-lined jeans, modeled by Atantic-Pacific's Blair Eadie (pictured above) or Julie Sariñana (aka founder of Sincerely Jules) in anything, from cropped two-tone denim to statement sunglasses.

Luckily, thanks to Intermix and its epic clearance winter sale event (which ends Jan. 16), we'll be able to live out all of our street-style dreams. Below, we rounded up the best six items, inspired by today's chicest style stars.

1 of 6 brooklynblonde1/Instagram; Courtesy

An Intermix Exclusive Top

Similar to the one worn by Helene Glazer Hodne of @BrooklynBlonde1.

Intermix available at intermix.com $149 (originally $275) SHOP NOW
2 of 6 songofstyle/Instagram; Courtesy

Zimmermann Blouse

Similar to the one worn by Aimee Song of @SongofStyle.

Zimmermann available at intermix.com $179 (originally $475) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 wendyslookbook/Instagram; Courtesy

Jean-Michel Cazabat Boots

Similar to those worn by Wendy Nguyen of @WendysLookBook.

Jean Michel Cazabat available at intermix.com $499 (originally $995) SHOP NOW
4 of 6 sincerelyjules/Instagram; Courtesy

Rag & Bone Fedora 

Similar to the one worn by Julie Sariñana from @SincerelyJules.

Rag & Bone available at intermix.com $89 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
5 of 6 juliahengel/Instagram; Courtesy

Exclusive for Intermix Plaid Skirt

Similar to the one worn by Julia Engel from @JuliaHEngel.

Intermix available at intermix.com $129 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
6 of 6 weworewhat/Instagram; Courtesy

Alexis Lace Skirt 

Similar to the one worn by Danielle Bernstein of @WeWoreWhat.

Alexis available at intermix.com $489 (originally $815) SHOP NOW

