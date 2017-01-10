6 Street Style Star-Approved Pieces to Buy from the Intermix Sale

One of our all-time favorite pastimes? Scrolling through our feeds and thumbing through one street-style-approved photo after another for major outfit inspo. And almost always, it ends with this impulse to shop. You know what we're talking about. It's those bow-lined jeans, modeled by Atantic-Pacific's Blair Eadie (pictured above) or Julie Sariñana (aka founder of Sincerely Jules) in anything, from cropped two-tone denim to statement sunglasses.

Luckily, thanks to Intermix and its epic clearance winter sale event (which ends Jan. 16), we'll be able to live out all of our street-style dreams. Below, we rounded up the best six items, inspired by today's chicest style stars.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 10 of Lauren Conrad’s Most Magical Instagrams