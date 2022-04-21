The Handbag Brand Worn by Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes Launched a New 'It' Bag for Summer
A Chanel bag announces its presence immediately — the interlocking Cs and metal hardware are a universal status symbol. There are other brands that bide their time quietly, slowly making their way onto the shoulders of celebrities until the bag in question is nearly ubiquitous. This is where you'll find Scottish luxury leather goods brand Strathberry, which is commonly worn by the likes of Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, and Meghan Markle, among dozens of other celebrities.
Today, Strathberry launched their latest style, the Safari Bag, and I'm sure you're going to see it everywhere this summer. The latest style from the Edinburgh-based brand is a structured crossbody bag big enough to carry your necessities, but not so big that it weighs down on your shoulders or overwhelms your person.
The bag is $555 and currently comes in 10 colors, including alligator-embossed leather in classic black and white shades, as well as a smooth finish in lilac and forest green. The closure is a magnetic snap with a metal accent bar on the front of the closing flap, and the bag comes with an adjustable shoulder strap. It's easy to wear, pairable with any outfit, and has unexpected touches and structure that keep the bag feeling fresh.
Strathberry has only been around since 2013, but it quickly developed a dedicated fan base — Kate Middleton has repeatedly worn the Multrees Chain Wallet clutch-style, Meghan Markle has worn the Strathberry Midi Tote, Katie Holmes and Vanessa Hudgens are both fans of the Lana Midi Bucket Bag.
$555 is an investment, but the classic style and high quality will make this an enduring part of your capsule wardrobe. If you consider that the go-to designer bags of the rich and the famous are frequently thousands of dollars, Strathberry Bags are an easier price to swallow for handcrafted luxury. Head to Strathberry and shop the new Safari Bag or peruse other celebrity favorites.
