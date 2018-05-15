This Just In: Karl Lagerfeld Paris Designed a Plus-Size Collection

The team at personalized styling service Stitch Fix takes pride in knowing what customers want to wear. And they'll do whatever it takes to deliver: Since launching 7 years ago, the company—which send customized packages to customers based on by survey-driven data and the input of a real stylist—has launched 6 in-house lines (4 apparel, 2 jewelry), branched into inclusive sizing (with petite, maternity, and plus options), and introduced premium brands (like Equipment, Rag & Bone, and Steven Alan).

VIDEO: Are Monthly Subscription Boxes Worth the Costs?

Now it's debuting a special (and, priced between $39 and $158, super affordable) capsule collection in collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld Paris, exclusively available in plus sizes ranging from 14W-24W. Drawing on the brand’s timeless French girl sensibility, the 15-piece range looks like a Parisian's capsule wardrobe—think classic tweed blazers, airy floral blouses, and a lacy LBD.

Courtesy

(from left) Jacket, $128. Blazer, $148.

RELATED: This Plus Size Retailer Is Using Data To Make Their Product Offering Stronger

But the real reason you'll wear these pieces all the time?

“We got incredibly granular about fit,” says Stitch Fix general manager of women’s business, Lisa Bougie. Her design team, she explains, worked out just-right sizing based on past client feedback on other products. “Then we used that information to tweak and make our patterns better.” In other words: They've done everything possible to help you enjoy the line ASAP, no tailoring or exchanges required. "The expectation is that when a fix is received at our client’s doorstep that he or she is able to rip open that box, find the product that they love, and wear it out that night or the next day at work."

Courtesy

(from top left) Blouse, $79.50. Dress, $138. Skirt, $108. Top, $79.50. Jacket, $148. Sleeveless blouse, $69.50.

But first you need to sign up for a Stitch Fix delivery, STAT. Visit Stitchfix.com to get started now and keep scrolling for a sneak peak of the new styles.

Courtesy

Jacket, $128. T-shirt, $39.50.

Courtesy

Blouse, $79.50.

Courtesy

Dress, $138.