Stella Maxwell Is Parisian Biker-Chic for the New Karl Lagerfeld Paris Campaign

Karl Lagerfeld Paris is back for Fall 2017 with yet another dreamy ad campaign depicting the classic boy-meets-girl love story—or should we say fashion story? The brand’s signature masculine-meets-feminine aesthetic is immortalized for this coming season with the help of none other than supermodel Stella Maxwell—and believe us, it’s worth seeing. (As if you ever doubted that in the first place).

Dan Jackson

Maxwell stars in the Dan Jackson-photographed campaign, in which “European elegance walks with a contemporary edge—all with the designer’s signature wit and insouciance,” according to a press release. The model is seen posing in a stark studio setting against a projected screen of famous Parisian landmarks, all to celebrate “the grandeur of Paris.”

Dan Jackson

Rock-chic. Parisian cool. Elegance meets utility. These are just a few words you could use to describe the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Fall 2017 campaign. Think: girly glitter bouclé juxtaposed with biker leather, a refined black peacoat and with a pretty pink knit underneath, or flirty tweed teamed with badass moto-inspired accessories.

Simply put: That is a love story we could get behind.

