Where Do Black Women Fit Into the Vintage-Clothing Revolution?

Contemporary fashion is a mix of high and low, and the most celebrated looks are old and juxtaposed with something that doesn't seem like it should match at all. Rare finds are the crown jewel of Carter's work, especially when she's digging up garments from bygone eras, like the luxurious mink coat she put on Angela Bassett as Tina Turner in What's Love Got To Do With It, or when she rifled through the basement of an Italian men's store in Brooklyn, to find long-collared shirts for Delroy Lindo — father of that everlasting 2020 meme — in Crooklyn, Lee's 1970s coming-of-age story. This ability to tell a story through clothing is part of why Carter is currently serving as an ambassador for the Black woman-owned online platform Thrilling, a connector for vintage stores across the country, to share their inventory with television and film costume designers. She dug through those shirt mountains so we don't have to.