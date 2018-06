6 of 10 Ann Limongello/ABC

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar booked her first commercial at the tender age of four. From there it was only up for the actress, who snagged a role on All My Children as Susan Lucci’s meddlesome daughter in 1993. At 18, Gellar won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress, but at times her budding career was difficult. “I was on All My Children while trying to graduate from high school. Do you go to sleep-overs or to auditions?” the starlet has said of life as a child actor. “Even when she was a teenager, she seemed in her 30s," fellow former AMC star Kelly Ripa has said. "I always thought, 'When I grow up, I want to be like Sarah,' and she was younger than me!” Gellar’s sophistication later landed her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Scooby-Doo.