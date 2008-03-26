Stars in Spring Accessories

Mar 26, 2008 @ 10:09 am
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson
Playful bright colors are everywhere this spring. Wear a vivid top or dress, or jazz up basic black with a colorful shoe or bag. Jessica Simpson chose a big, buttery yellow hobo for a casual night out in L.A.

Shop this trend here!
Stefan/INF Goff
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton's black opaque tights were punctuated by pink satin heels-the actress and follower of fashion wore the shoes with a bright purple dress while in Paris for Fashion Week.
Fame
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
English rose Rachel Weisz teamed a wide red belt with a tailored grey dress at a movie premiere in New York. The actress and mother-of-one kept her makeup demure-leaving the limelight to her bright accessory.

See more brights!
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon
Take a cue from nature with floral adornments. Angie Harmon wore an oversized, attention-grabbing cocktail ring with a spring dress for a feminine look.

Shop this trend here!
Charley Gallay/Getty
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
New mom, actress and producer Salma Hayek showed off her decolletage with a sparkly flower-shaped necklace at an appearance in Hollywood.
Flynet
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
Actress Elizabeth Banks dressed up in a pair of spring ankle-strap sandals enhanced with suede petals and leaves. The actress paired them with a one-shouldered dress for a movie premiere.

See more nature-inspired accessories!
Soul Brother/FilmMagic
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Exotic embellishments add color and interesting detail to any outfit. Kate Hudson accessorized her red, ruffled bikini with a turquoise cuff while on holiday in Miami.

Shop this trend here!
BauerGriffin
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton tamed her long blond locks with a brown leather headband adorned with beads and shells, for an exotic, but casual look.
INF Goff
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
Actress Eva Mendes kept a blue spring dress casual by adding brown tribal-inspired flats and a soft leather bag.

See more tribal-inspired accessories!
Fame
Fergie
Fergie
Crystals add sparkle to any outfit-red carpet or dressed-down casual-this spring. Fergie carried a crystal-embellished clutch at the pre-Grammys party. The singer teamed her bag with another spring trend-florals.

Shop this trend here!
Andreas Branch/PMc/Sipa
Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado drew attention to her cheekbones with modern see-through earrings at the Grammy Awards. The translucent crystal drops were paired with a heavy gold necklace and a strapless dress.
Vince Flores/Celebrity
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Actress Anne Hathaway went for show-stopping crystal earrings too. She showed off the large crystal drops at a human rights gala in Los Angeles.

See more crystal accessories!
John Shearer/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
