Stars in Spring Accessories

Jessica Simpson
Stefan/INF Goff
Mischa Barton
Fame
Rachel Weisz
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Angie Harmon
Charley Gallay/Getty
Salma Hayek
Flynet
Elizabeth Banks
Soul Brother/FilmMagic
Kate Hudson
BauerGriffin
Mischa Barton
INF Goff
Eva Mendes
Fame
Fergie
Andreas Branch/PMc/Sipa
Nelly Furtado
Vince Flores/Celebrity
Anne Hathaway
John Shearer/WireImage
1 of 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement