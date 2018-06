Stars' Pretty Summer Makeup

The trick to pulling off's fresh face without looking washed out? "Slightly pumping up your cheeks while really defining your eyes with a strong line and lashes," says the reality TV star's makeup artist Amy Nadine. To create the lush lashes the star loves, Nadine applied individual false lashes and then coated four times on top and twice on the bottom with Mark Make it Big Mascara in Raven. If you aren't comfortable with individual lashes, use a lash strip. And contrast the bold eye with a subtle lip: "A lot of us think we need to switch to a lip gloss in summer but I love a sheer lipstick in a classic pink, rosy-red or peachy coral applied with my finger," says the makeup artist. Apply a nude blush like Mark Blush in Cameo Glow on the apples of cheeks. and to illuminate the face without the hyper shine of a gloss, try a tinted lip balm like Mark Sheenstick Hook up Lip Balm in Angelic.BUY ONLINE NOW: Mark Good Glowing Custom Pick Powder Blush in Cameo Glo, $6; avon.com Mark Make It Big Lash Plumping Mascara in Raven, $6; avon.com Mark Sheenstick Hook up Lip Balm in Angelic, $5; avon.com