RED CARPET The sophisticated redhead played up her porcelain complexion in an Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo dress by Stefano Pilati. The actress matched her opaque tights and platform shoes to the design's black lapels.RUNWAY Freja Beha Erichsen took to the catwalk in the classic look, accessorized with black stockings and swept-back hair.ANOTHER WAYRayon-polyester blazer, Plastic Island, $122; at shopintuition.com.