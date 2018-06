Stars in Kate Moss Topshop

Of course, no one is a better model for the Kate Moss Topshop collection than. She's often spotted her own designs, such as this custom-beaded dress worn to a London concert. "When I was invited by the Prince's Trust to create a dress with Topshop to wear to Swarovski Fashion Rocks, this 1920's flapper style immediately came to mind," said Moss on her Topshop blog . The dress, which included 60,000 crystal beads, was auctioned off for over $10,000 on behalf of the Prince's Trust , a mentoring program for young adults.