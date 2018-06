Stars' Favorite Denim Trends

7 of 8 Fabio/X17; Juan Carlos/RAMEY PHOTO

Boyfriend Jeans

We’ve always envied men for their comfortable clothes, but not anymore! Wear slouchy boyfriend jeans with heels and bold accessories for a style statement like Gwen Stefani or keep it comfy, like Reese Witherspoon, with a tee and sneakers. The trick is to roll the bottoms several times for a cropped length that flatters the baggier style.