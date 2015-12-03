See How Designers Reimagined Star Wars Costumes from the Newest Film

After recent high-fashion homages to Star Wars—like when the Mulleavy sisters completed their Rodarte collection with sci-fi gowns or when the Preen designers showcased Darth Vader-printed blouses—arrives the ultimate sartorial tribute: a collection titled "Force 4 Fashion," where iconic designers feature their takes on the franchise's costumes. Disney and Bloomingdale's have partnered to celebrate the newest chapter in the sci-fi saga, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with this line-up of 12 looks (and one collector's piece by Kay Jewelers) that will be auctioned off between Dec. 2 and 18 on charitybuzz.com, benefiting Child Mind Institute, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health.

"Fashion has always been very much a part of Star Wars, even from the original film," Paul Southern, Senior Vice President of Licensing for Star Wars at Disney Consumer Products, told us at the Force 4 Fashion preview. "George [Lucas] had a very particular creative direction in costume design, and with the release of The Force Awakens, it seemed like a great time to bring that collaboration between the fashion industry and the film industry together for the first time in a really formal way."

This fashion-meets-fundraising-meets-film initiative was several years in the making. And now that it's finally here? "The whole thing is mind-blowing," Southern said. "It was a true collaboration, and when you add all the pieces together, it's an amazing collection."

If you're in N.Y.C., swing by the Bloomingdale's 59th Street location to see all the looks featured in the window display, starting today. In the meantime, keep scrolling to take a look at sketches, from DVF to Halston.

