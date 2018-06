Star Must-Have Layering Pieces

5 of 7 Splash News,Jason Merritt/FilmMagic,BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Kate Hudson's Print Scarves

With her trans-Atlantic lifestyle (she moves between Los Angeles and London), Kate Hudson has become a master of sporting that most versatile of pieces-the scarf. She wore a striped wrap for a long flight (got to battle that airplane A/C!), chose a C.Eaton & Co. scarf to add color to a sultry LBD, and tied a geometric print version around her neck to dress up a classic trench.