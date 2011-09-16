Star Must-Have Boots, Heels and Bags

1 of 12 PacificCoastNews; Axelle/Bauer Griffin; GF/Bauer Griffin

Check out the boots, heels and bags celebrity stylesetters had to have from the Fall 2011 collections. Runway trends may not always translate in real life, but these star-approved finds are more go-to than Gaga. See how famous fashionistas like Blake Lively, Diane Kruger and Mila Kunis incorporated the catwalk's best accessories into inspiring everyday looks.