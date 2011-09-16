Star Must-Have Boots, Heels and Bags

Sep 16, 2011 @ 11:22 am
Fall 11 Star Must-Have Runway Accessories - Blake Lively - Chanel - Diane Kruger - Miu Miu - Mila Kunis - Elie Saab
Check out the boots, heels and bags celebrity stylesetters had to have from the Fall 2011 collections. Runway trends may not always translate in real life, but these star-approved finds are more go-to than Gaga. See how famous fashionistas like Blake Lively, Diane Kruger and Mila Kunis incorporated the catwalk's best accessories into inspiring everyday looks.
PacificCoastNews; Axelle/Bauer Griffin; GF/Bauer Griffin
Diane Kruger with a suede Miu Miu bag
Diane Kruger in Miu Miu
Miu Miu maven Diane Kruger must really love the '40s-inspired Fall 2011 collection-she also snapped up an oversize suede clutch to wear with a dress from the brand.
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for MIU MIU; iMaxTree
Diane Kruger in Miu Miu shoes
Diane Kruger in Miu Miu
The always-stylish Diane Kruger was well-shod in Miu Miu's glitter peep-toes. The covetable pair added a playful touch to her classic Chanel jacket.
Axelle/Bauer Griffin; iMaxTree
Kim Kardashian in Isabel Marant fringed boots
Kim Kardashian in Isabel Marant
Extra, extra-stars love Isabel Marant! Kim Kardashian joined the French designer's celebrity fan club with her wild knee-high fringed boots. She contrasted the showstopping pair with curve-hugging leggings and a belted button-down for a boy-meets-girl aesthetic.
Clint Brewer/Splash News; iMaxTree
Ashley Greene with a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch
Ashley Greene in Salvatore Ferragamo
A little bit of houndstooth can go a long way! Twilight star Ashley Greene added a pattern Salvatore Ferragamo clutch to her black pullover and skinny red jeans.
Raef-Ramirez/GSI Media; iMaxTree
Liv Tyler in Proenza Schouler macrame heels
Liv Tyler in Proenza Schouler
Who knew macrame could be so sexy? Liv Tyler worked a woven pair of Proenza Schouler stilettos with a runway dress from the brand.
Diane Cohen/Fame Pictures; iMaxTree
Mila Kunis in Elie Saab platform heels
Mila Kunis in Elie Saab
Mila Kunis highlighted the floral print of her minidress with double-strap taupe heels from Elie Saab.
GF/Bauer Griffin; iMaxTree
Salma Hayek with an ostrich Gucci bag
Salma Hayek in Gucci
Talk about a luxurious diaper bag! Busy mom Salma Hayek added an ostrich-skin design from Gucci to a simple LBD.
INFphoto; iMaxTree
Sarah Jessica Parker with a Fendi clutch
Sarah Jessica Parker in Fendi
Sarah Jessica Parker complemented the brilliant stones in her Fendi box clutch with a long cobalt gown.
Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press; iMaxTree
Blake Lively with a Chanel Boy bag
Blake Lively in Chanel
Face of Chanel, Blake Lively, naturally has the newest and latest from the label, including the versatile Boy bag. The white satchel gave her secretary-chic separates a luxe spin.
PacificCoastNews; iMaxTree
Ashley Olsen with a bag by The Row
Ashley Olsen in The Row
The Row co-designer Ashley Olsen dressed down her near-$5K doctor bag with pegged jeans and flats.
Splash News; iMaxTree
Evan Rachel Wood in Salvatore Ferragamo houndstooth heels
Evan Rachel Wood in Salvatore Ferragamo
Evan Rachel Wood brought out the graphic appeal of her sleek suit with black and white Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
Venturelli/WireImage; iMaxTree
