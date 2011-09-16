Star Must-Have Boots, Heels and Bags

PacificCoastNews; Axelle/Bauer Griffin; GF/Bauer Griffin
Diane Kruger in Miu Miu
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for MIU MIU; iMaxTree
Diane Kruger in Miu Miu
Axelle/Bauer Griffin; iMaxTree
Kim Kardashian in Isabel Marant
Clint Brewer/Splash News; iMaxTree
Ashley Greene in Salvatore Ferragamo
Raef-Ramirez/GSI Media; iMaxTree
Liv Tyler in Proenza Schouler
Diane Cohen/Fame Pictures; iMaxTree
Mila Kunis in Elie Saab
GF/Bauer Griffin; iMaxTree
Salma Hayek in Gucci
INFphoto; iMaxTree
Sarah Jessica Parker in Fendi
Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press; iMaxTree
Blake Lively in Chanel
PacificCoastNews; iMaxTree
Ashley Olsen in The Row
Splash News; iMaxTree
Evan Rachel Wood in Salvatore Ferragamo
Venturelli/WireImage; iMaxTree
1 of 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement