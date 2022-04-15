Celebrities Are Reviving This Luxury Heritage Brand — and It's on Major Sale at Nordstrom
If you've noticed heritage brand St. John going beyond its usual purview of sophisticated tweeds and smart knits lately, congratulations, you've got a keen eye. Since coming aboard nearly three years ago, creative director Zoe Turner has been zhuzhing the brand's silhouettes and styles and turning St. John into a source for, dare we say, sexy and exciting fashion.
Thanks to the brand's luxurious workplace-ready suits and put-together separates, the St. John customer has historically been seen as a powerful and business-savvy woman; Kerry Washington wore it often in her role on Scandal, as did Robin Wright on House of Cards. Lately, Turner's fresh perspective and flattering cuts — think tweed crop tops, motorcycle jackets, and mini skirts — have attracted a younger, hipper buyer.
Celebrities of just that ilk are swarming towards the brand: Sydney Sweeney, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jenna Dewan have all recently worn it in magazine features; Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra have made it a part of their street style wardrobes; and Ashlee Simpson and Rita Ora have taken it to the red carpet.
The brand's place in a woman-in-charge's wardrobe makes it a perfect supplement for these up-and-coming starlets who are wielding influence while seeking out understated luxury that suits their age. What's even more impressive is that the new and daring styles have exploded in popularity without alienating legacy St. John clientele. Case in point: Jill Biden has worn Turner's creations for the brand at international summits and domestic appearances alike in the last year.
Clothes for powerful women can naturally come at powerful prices, but a sale-on-sale at Nordstrom has made St. John more accessible to even non-celebrities or CEOs. Now, $600 blouses are a more manageable $150, summer-ready tanks are down to $75, and boucle outerwear is over $1,000 off.
This extra promotion only lasts for a limited time — even shorter than the duration of Nordstrom's Spring Sale, which ends Monday — so if you want to get in on the savings, you'll have to add your faves to cart stat.
