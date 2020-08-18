Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing the Most Questionable Sandal Trend and It’s Under $25 at Nordstrom
At the beginning of the pandemic, while I laid in the fetal position in the middle of the night, panicking,, I would google: “When will the pandemic be over?” I wasn’t really looking for an answer. I knew I wouldn’t find one, but it gave me some level of comfort to know that the uncertainty I was feeling was universal. Apparently, thousands of people are googling that same question everyday. And while not much has changed since then — there are still no sure answers, and I’m still frequently panicking in the fetal position — I find myself googling that same question. Except recently, I’ve been doing it while wearing square toe sandals.
When we entered the first weeks of lockdown, I was barefoot. Weeks later, I was all about comfort as I finally gave in to the Birkenstocks craze (Katie Holmes may or may not be to blame). And now, just the other day, I did a deep clean of my shoe closet — not to purge things, but to finally meet all of my shoes again and let them know I still care. I’ve started wearing a different pair everyday but have found myself inexplicably drawn to those with a funky square toe.
The square-toe sandal movement has been the controversial shoe trend no one saw coming during quarantine. ByFar and Jacquemus were definitely the pioneers, and then Bottega Veneta’s padded heel sealed the deal by securing a first row seat at every fashion week this year. Now, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and other celebrities have been wearing them non-stop while either social distancing or going to Nobu.
Square-toe sandals’ recent popularity is funny considering how they’ve often been considered funny-looking. People wonder how they can possibly be comfortable when the shape is antithetical to anyone’s actual foot structure. But here’s the thing: I personally find some square toe sandals even more comfortable than Birkenstocks. Scandalous, I know.
Since I have wide feet, I find that the square shape gives my toes more room to breathe and spread out versus some standard sandals where my feet hang off the edge. While trying out all the shoes I haven’t worn in months, I’ve found that square toe slides are the most perfect for wearing around the house while pretending you’ve got somewhere to go — even if you’re still panic-spiraling on Google.
Shop the square toe sandal trend for as little as $25 at Nordstrom and Amazon, below.
