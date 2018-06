Spring's Standout Hues

4 of 13 IMAXTREE.COM (3)

Cobalt: On the Runway

One of the boldest shades to sashay down the Spring runways, cobalt will see a resurgence this season thanks to designers like (L to R) Antonio Berardi, who presented a leopard print-infused dress in the hue; Tracy Reese, who added a bit of shimmer (and spectacles) to her creation; and Elie Saab, who showed a monochromatic look in the classic color.