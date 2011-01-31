Spring's Most Vibrant Hues

Jan 31, 2011 @ 5:27 pm
Indigo
Indigo
It’s no wonder that this luxurious hue’s the color of royalty-opulent indigo ruled the runway in sleek silhouettes and decadent fabrics. Work this lavish color with metallic accessories, choosing a shift for the office but letting your hemline flow at night.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage, iStock Photo
Fuchsia
Fuchsia
Feminine pink gets a jolt this spring in its hottest variation: fuchsia. Since this hue is edgier than its paler cousins, an ultra-girly silhouette paired with punchy coral cheeks doesn't look too sweet. Round out your ensemble with black or neutral heels that won't compete with this color.
Imaxtree, Eric Ryan/Getty Images, iStock Photo
Chartreuse
Chartreuse
What’s more refreshing than citrus on a warm day? Make a sunny statement in this surprisingly flattering florescent. Deeper, more saturated versions of this hue pair best with lighter skin while brighter tones pop against darker complexions.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, John Parra/WireImage for Audi of America, iStock Photo
Tangerine
Tangerine
This orange is anything but subtle. Bright and bold, tangerine looks best worn in solid blocks. Stick to a classic silhouette and experiment with fun, high-contrast accessories for day or accent with basic black for a chic evening look.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Brian Killian/Getty Images, iStock Photo
Turquoise
Turquoise
Don’t shy away from blue’s tropical cousin. Instead, channel turquoise's aquatic inspiration with cascading ruffles or voluminous sleeves. For a ready-to-wear take on this runway trend, break up your palette with neutral accessories, or up the drama with a solid wash of turquoise—head-to-toe if you dare.
Imaxtree, David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA, iStock Photo
