Spring's Most Vibrant Hues

Indigo
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage, iStock Photo
Fuchsia
Imaxtree, Eric Ryan/Getty Images, iStock Photo
Chartreuse
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, John Parra/WireImage for Audi of America, iStock Photo
Tangerine
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Brian Killian/Getty Images, iStock Photo
Turquoise
Imaxtree, David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA, iStock Photo
1 of 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
3 of 5 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, John Parra/WireImage for Audi of America, iStock Photo
Chartreuse
Advertisement
Advertisement