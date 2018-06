Spring's Freshest Silhouettes

1 of 17 Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA, Courtesy(2)

Retire your bulky jackets and chunky knits; things are about to get a whole lot shapelier! Fresh off the runway, this season’s modern silhouettes range from flattering drop-waist dresses to sexy midriff baring separates. Best of all, these adventurous shapes-favored by stars like Jessica Biel and Zoe Saldana-are extremely easy to wear.