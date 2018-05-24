You Only Need These 13 Summer Pieces to Get Dressed Faster

Photo Illustration. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
May 24, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

You already have a full-time job. Dressing for work shouldn't feel like another. We simplified your daily dilemma by breaking down the staples you need for your work wardrobe this spring season. All of these pieces can be easily mixed and matched for a seamless day-to-day dressing experience. The best news? Streamlining your morning routine means you'll have more time for the other important steps, like coffee or catching up on The Bachelor.

SHIRTDRESS

You can't go wrong with a crisp striped shirt dress for a polished spring look. The contrasting collar and cuffs add an extra element of sophistication. 

Tory Burch $179 (originally $298)
UPDATED TWEED SKIRT

This wrapover style modernizes the iconic tweed for a chic work look. 

H&M $40
KITTEN HEEL SLINGBACK

When it comes to your work shoe, sensible heel height is where it's at. Try this option that can be paired with practically anything from your favorite dresses to a tailored trouser. 

Sam Edelman $110
LINEN BLAZER

Upgrade your slim cut blazer for an oversized option in an airy, linen fabric in smart pinstripe.

Gap $77 (originally $128)
KNIT POLO

Your summer work knit situation is sorted with this short sleeve option that is cute with skirts and trousers alike.

Uniqlo $30
RUFFLE WRAP SKIRT

The summer skirt update that looks great with a cute fitted knit and little heeled sandals for an easy outfit solution.

Loft $70
PRINTED MIDI DRESS

A floaty midi dress is the no-fail solution when you need something flattering and professional.

J. Crew $90
LIGHTWEIGHT TRENCH COAT

The essential outerwear choice for spring showers. This one is super light weight and so easy to travel with when days turn from 60 to 80 in a matter of hours.

Herschel Supply Co. $90 (Originally $150)
WRAP TOP

Trade your basic button down for an updated wrap version in a soft, summery fabric.

& Other Stories $65
HIGH-WAIST TROUSER

Try a fluid trouser in spring's biggest color trend: lavender. 

Mango $60
WORK SANDAL

A sensible heeled sandal keeps things professional for the work place.

Ann Taylor $128
LEATHER TOTE 

An oversized tote is a necessity from running to meetings to carrying gym clothes for a post office workout.  

Everlane $165
LIGHTWEIGHT SUIT

A cool two-piece suit in a lightweight fabric can be easily mixed and matched when not worn as a set.

Shop the look: Banana Republic blazer, $178; bananarepublic.gap.com; Banana Republic pant, $88; bananarepublic.gap.com.

WHITE LOAFER

Trade your white winter bootie for a fresh loafer on warmer days.

Via Spiga $250

