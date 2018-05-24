You Only Need These 13 Summer Pieces to Get Dressed Faster

You already have a full-time job. Dressing for work shouldn't feel like another. We simplified your daily dilemma by breaking down the staples you need for your work wardrobe this spring season. All of these pieces can be easily mixed and matched for a seamless day-to-day dressing experience. The best news? Streamlining your morning routine means you'll have more time for the other important steps, like coffee or catching up on The Bachelor.

