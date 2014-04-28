Bride's Best: Spring Coats to Warm Your Walk Down the Aisle

Rita Kokshanian
Apr 28, 2014 @ 10:00 am

When planning your wedding, you want to feel like you have everything under control. From finding the perfect in-season flowers to making sure your gown fits like a glove to choosing a location that's just right, you may forget that there's one thing you can't control no matter your preparation: the weather. Although Billie Holiday sang about her love keeping her warm, the unpredictable temps (especially in the spring) necessitate a little something extra -- just in case your walk down the aisle may happen when it's close to freezing outside. Luckily, this spring's crop of toppers comes in soft, muted colors and feminine patterns, making them wedding-ready. We rounded up eight of the best spring coats to get you to the altar minus the goosebumps. Click through our gallery to see them!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Ted Baker London

Wool and cashmere blend, $395; TedBaker.com
2 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

Cotton, $90; Zara.com
3 of 8 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Cotton blend, $425; RebeccaTaylor.com
4 of 8 Courtesy

Alexander McQueen

Acrylic blend, $3,875; AlexanderMcQueen.com
5 of 8 Courtesy

Each X Other

Wool, $905; Net-a-Porter.com
6 of 8 Courtesy

French Connection

Cotton blend, $198; FrenchConnection.com
7 of 8 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

Silk and cotton, $1,265; Net-a-Porter.com
8 of 8 Courtesy

Theyskens' Theory

Polyester blend, $595; ModaOperandi.com

