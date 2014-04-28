Bride's Best: Spring Coats to Warm Your Walk Down the Aisle

When planning your wedding, you want to feel like you have everything under control. From finding the perfect in-season flowers to making sure your gown fits like a glove to choosing a location that's just right, you may forget that there's one thing you can't control no matter your preparation: the weather. Although Billie Holiday sang about her love keeping her warm, the unpredictable temps (especially in the spring) necessitate a little something extra -- just in case your walk down the aisle may happen when it's close to freezing outside. Luckily, this spring's crop of toppers comes in soft, muted colors and feminine patterns, making them wedding-ready. We rounded up eight of the best spring coats to get you to the altar minus the goosebumps. Click through our gallery to see them!