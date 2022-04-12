Prairie Dresses Are Going to be Everywhere This Spring, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
Last week, newly engaged Jennifer Lopez wore a long-sleeve prairie dress while out and about in California. We already knew prairiecore was going to be a major spring fashion trend, but J.Lo just confirmed that it's time to pull out our favorite puff-sleeve and gingham dresses. If you could use a few new options for the warm-weather months ahead, Amazon has you covered with on-trend prairie dresses for under $45.
To simplify your dress shopping experience, we rounded up five customer-loved options, including short-sleeve and sleeveless styles in various lengths. Keep scrolling to check out five under-$45 prairie dresses you can wear all spring and summer long:
Prettygarden Plaid Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress
For a classic prairie look, check out the Prettygarden sleeveless plaid maxi dress. Available in six colors, the dress is made from polyester with tied spaghetti straps, a cinched waist, and a ruffled hemline. One shopper called the dress "extremely comfortable" and said it's "perfect for spring and summer." Other reviewers mentioned that it also works well for pregnancy since its oversized silhouette can easily drape over a baby bump.
Shop now: $35; amazon.com
Zesica Plaid Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
Another plaid option, the Zesica midi dress has a square neckline, dramatic puff sleeves, tiers in the skirt, and a smocked bodice with a fabric tie in the back. It comes in 10 colorways and is made from machine washable rayon, which a shopper referred to as a "beautiful, lightweight fabric." You can easily take this dress from day to night by starting with flat sandals and a denim jacket and transitioning into heels and a gold necklace.
Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com
R.Vivimos Short-Sleeve Ruffled A-Line Maxi Dress
The R.Vivimos Ruffled A-Line Maxi Dress went viral on TikTok last spring and is still available on Amazon. Available in 19 colors, the dress has short, puff-sleeves, a shirred bodice, square neckline with ruffle trim, and a tie in the front. It's lined under the skirt, so you don't have to worry about anything showing through. Plus, a shopper pointed out that you can wear the sleeves both on and off your shoulders — and in both cases, "it didn't budge an inch."
Shop now: $36; amazon.com
BTFBM One-Shoulder Smocked Floral Maxi Dress
If you still want to achieve the prairiecore look but puffy sleeves aren't your vibe, opt for the BTFBM One-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress. It has an elasticized bodice that ends around the waist and flows out into an A-line skirt with sewn-in tiers. This is the kind of dress you can throw on casually for a day at the beach or dress up for an outdoor wedding this summer. One person confirmed that the "material is great and not see-through," while another said the "colors are gorgeous" in real life.
Shop now: $38; amazon.com
Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Rounding out the list with a sophisticated option, the Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Tiered Midi makes a great back-to-office dress. It comes in 11 colors and patterns and is made from a blend of polyester and spandex. The dress has a work-appropriate crew neckline, puffy short sleeves, and a flowy silhouette with tiers. Depending on how formal you want to style it, you can wear the dress with everything from sneakers to heels, and you're ready to head out the door.
Shop now: $41; amazon.com