Prairie Dresses Are Going to be Everywhere This Spring, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon

Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Rounding out the list with a sophisticated option, the Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Tiered Midi makes a great back-to-office dress. It comes in 11 colors and patterns and is made from a blend of polyester and spandex. The dress has a work-appropriate crew neckline, puffy short sleeves, and a flowy silhouette with tiers. Depending on how formal you want to style it, you can wear the dress with everything from sneakers to heels, and you're ready to head out the door.

Shop now: $41; amazon.com