7 Ways To Wear the Print All Royals Love This Spring

Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 02, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Cher Horowitz has proven to be a huge inspiration for designers' Fall 2018 collections. From Michael Kors to Versace and Dior, plaids and tartans in all colors have taken over the runway. We've been huge fans of plaid for fall and winter, but are excited to test the trend for spring. Finding options in lightweight fabrics and neutral colors allow you to pair the plaid pieces back with wardrobe stables like your favorite denim skirt.

Here, shop 7 of our favorite plaid items that are totally wearable for spring.

VIDEO: See the Chic Way Selena Gomez Wears Plaid

 

1 of 7 Net-a-Porter

The Sneaker

We've been seeing Burberry everywhere ever since Christopher Bailey showed his final collection for the brand during London Fashion Week. These sneakers are great not only because they have the most famous plaid pattern there is, but because of the bright pink sole, which makes them a spring must-have.

Burberry available at Net-a-Porter $395 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Net-a-Porter

The Dress

This dress by Ganni is great for too many reasons to explain. But we'll try: First, it can be worn back to front (that's how it was shown on the Spring '18 runways). Second, it can be worn with a turtleneck underneath (meaning, this will last you for fall). And if you didn't need another reason to love it, it's under $300.

Ganni available at Net-a-Porter $250 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Net-a-Porter

The Pant

Malene Birger teamed up with blogger Pernille Teisbaek to create a capsule collection that screams Scandinavian-chic. Add a crisp white tee and a pair of slingbacks, and you're ready to go. 

By Malene Birger available at Net-a-Porter $495 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Net-a-Porter

The Blazer

If you don't already have a plaid blazer in your closet, leave your home immediately and go buy one. This staple would look great paired with a pencil skirt or jean shorts.

Maje available at Net-a-Porter $490 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Net-a-Porter

The Skirt

Think of this as the coolest school uniform skirt you've ever seen. 

Acne Studios available at Net-a-Porter $450 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Net-a-Porter

The Bag

There are few things that scream "Spring" as loudly as the color pink. This bucket bag is your perfect season-specific bag. 

Mansur Gavriel available at Net-a-Porter $395 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Net-a-Porter

The Blouse

This lightweight one-shoulder blouse is a statement maker, so pare it back with something simple, like a skinny jean or denim skirt.

A.W.A.K.E available at Net-a-Porter $495 SHOP NOW

