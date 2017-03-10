6 Pajamas You'll Want to Sleep in as You Spring Forward

Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

They say that sleep is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself happy, healthy, and stress-free. We agree! Getting the recommended seven to nine hours a day can make all the difference in your day. But just as necessary as a full night's sleep: A comfy-yet-stylish nighttime “look.”

Choosing that perfect pair of pajamas can be overwhelming—there are just so many choices. But we’ve got you covered.

We selected some of the best PJs to have you sleeping easy as you set your clocks forward this weekend (the switch officially happens Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m.) and spring into a new season.

J. Crew Cotton pajama set in gingham

$80; jcrew.com

Hill House Home The St Clair Pajama Top & Shorts

Top, $138; hillhousehome.com. Shorts, $120; hillhousehome.com.

THREE J NYC Olivia Floral-print cotton-poplin pajama set

$200; net-a-porter.com

MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION Mandarin Evening Pajamas

Top, $119; michaelkors.com. Pants, $119; michaelkors.com.

Olivia Von Halle Coco Nougat Silk Pajama Set

$550; modaoperandi.com

INTO THE BEDROOM SHORT SLEEP SHIRT PINK OXFORD STRIPE

$230; intothebedroom.com

