Even if she's the kind of woman who always has a triathlon on her calendar, she probably doesn’t want to spend all of her time in sneakers and gym-class grey. This spring's sporty styles are balanced with a healthy dose of glitter—like silver hot pants and pewter tanks. This white ceramic and silvertone watch, with a mother-of pearl face and Swarovski crystals, plays well during either a workout or on a date night. She can even wear it while swimming laps: it’s water-resistant up to 100 feet. White Ceramic Link Watch , $125.00