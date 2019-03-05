10 Ways to Nail Spring’s Biggest Trends for Less Than $200

Nothing marks the arrival of a new season quite like a little shopping spree, which is why we rounded up several of the best spring 2019 trends you can add to your cart right now.

Get a head start on your spring closet refresh with these affordable Amazon finds inspired by the Spring/Summer 2019 runway shows, including looks from Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, and more popular designers.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Everything we found — from casual tie-dye pieces and cycling shorts to dressed up pearl- and feather-covered finds — won’t cost you more than $200. And since it’s all from Amazon, nearly everything comes with free complimentary shipping for Prime members (and free, two-day shipping for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). It doesn’t get better than that.