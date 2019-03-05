10 Ways to Nail Spring’s Biggest Trends for Less Than $200
Nothing marks the arrival of a new season quite like a little shopping spree, which is why we rounded up several of the best spring 2019 trends you can add to your cart right now.
Get a head start on your spring closet refresh with these affordable Amazon finds inspired by the Spring/Summer 2019 runway shows, including looks from Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, and more popular designers.
Everything we found — from casual tie-dye pieces and cycling shorts to dressed up pearl- and feather-covered finds — won’t cost you more than $200. And since it’s all from Amazon, nearly everything comes with free complimentary shipping for Prime members (and free, two-day shipping for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). It doesn’t get better than that.
Coin Jewelry
Expect big and bold jewelry, like these coin-inspired pieces from Oscar de la Renta, to be everywhere this spring.
Ania Haie 925 Long Statement Hammered Roman Coin Pendant Necklace
This statement pendant can worn alone or layered with your other favorite necklaces, and beautifully complements everything from your favorite cocktail dress to jeans and a tee.
To buy: $89, amazon.com
Lots of Leopard
Why settle for one piece of leopard when can you wear ferocious prints from head to toe?
J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Leopard Crewneck Sweater
Take a cue from the runways and style this with another animal print piece, or mix it up with other fun patterns and colors.
To buy: $60, amazon.com
Head to Toe Beige
Think beige is boring? These elegant monochromatic looks from Burberry, Chloé, and Brandon Maxwell will change your mind.
Michael Stars Cotton Riley Sleeveless Shift Dress
Get the look with a simple shift dress you can wear solo or layer with, you guessed it, more beige.
To buy: $158, amazon.com
Tie Dye
Tie-dye pieces in toned down hues at Proenza Schouler and colorful combinations at Prabal Gurung and John Elliot will inspire you to rediscover the psychedelic trend.
Keds Champion Tie Dye
These colorful kicks are an easy and inexpensive way to embrace the style.
To buy: $45-$50, amazon.com
Fun Feathers
The Spring/Summer 2019 shows embraced fuffy feathers as trim and all-over texture in every color of the rainbow.
Calvin Klein Women’s Feather Trim Sleeveless A-Line Dress
This slightly stretchy, feather-trimmed dress is one you can wear year-round to everything from the office to weekend parties.
To buy: $88-$159, amazon.com
Bold Barrettes
No elaborate hairdos here. Sleek barrettes styled right above the ear were seen both outside and inside the spring 2019 shows.
Four Piece Barrettes
Get out the door fast by letting your hair air-dry and clipping on this thick barrette.
To buy: $4, amazon.com
Very Merry Marigold
Warm and sunshine-y yellow was featured on everything from gorgeous gowns at Oscar de la Renta to sleek shorts at Brandon Maxwell and gem-covered spring coats at Carolina Herrera.
Botkier Women’s Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Warm up any outfit with the addition of this spring bag, which beautifully pairs rich marigold with pale gray.
To buy: $198, amazon.com
Bike Shorts
Workout wear is still all the rage with cycling shorts spotted at Aalto, Fendi, and Acne Studios.
David Lerner Women’s Snakeskin Bike Shorts
Go straight from spinning to brunch — no outfit change necessary — with these sleek shorts. And since snakeskin print is practically a neutral, you can pair these stretchy bike shorts with just about anything, from your favorite leather jacket to your coziest hoodie.
To buy: $88, amazon.com
Straw Bags
From structured handbags to looser, fringe-y shapes, straw bags came in a full range of styles at Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, and Jacquemus.
Loeffler Randall Women’s Straw Travel Tote
Get this versatile straw bag in simple “ballet” pink or bold navy blue.
To buy: $133, amazon.com
Pearls Aplenty
Pearls feel playful and fun when they’re extra large and styled in unexpected ways.
ZAC Zac Posen Earthette Lanyard-Carryover Pearls
Embrace two trends at one time — pearls and lanyards — with this fun Zac Posen piece, which will come in handy when festival season rolls around.
To buy: $95, amazon.com