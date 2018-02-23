The Spring Pieces That Have Been On Our Shopping Lists Since Last Fashion Month

Kristina Rutkowski
Feb 23, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

For months we have been dreaming about spring and at last it is almost here. We hit the refresh button on all the major Fashion Week shows to compile the mother of all shopping lists, your go-to guide for the season. From pastels to power suiting, we covered every inch of the market to bring you the must-have pieces you need in your wardrobe ASAP. There is no time like the present to do a little spring closet clean out and start putting your tax return to good use by shopping our picks for spring below. 

UPDATED TRENCH

The outerwear must-have of the season took new shape in oversized and deconstructed silhouettes with plenty of modern detailing. This option embodies it all, at a price point that can't be beat.  

& Other Stories $215 SHOP NOW
SOMETHING SEQUIN

Look for shine with versatility, like this top that instantly goes from day to night. Pair with denim, add accessories and voila! 

Rixo London $275 SHOP NOW
DARK DENIM

Test out the raw denim trend with these '70s inspired wide leg jeans that scream Jane Birkin. 

Eve Denim $338 SHOP NOW
HANDKERCHIEF HEM DRESS

Looking for your go-to evening dress this season? The handkerchief hem dress is the solution for every event from date night to your cousin's wedding. 

Topshop $130 SHOP NOW
PUFF SLEEVE BLOUSE

The styling ideas are endless with this season's hottest top. Be sure to look for a pouf that starts at the shoulder to truly embrace the newest shape.

Veronica Beard $325 SHOP NOW
POWER SUITING

The suit trend isn't going anywhere. Try pairing an updated cut with a graphic T-shirt for a modern take on the work wear staple. 

Shop the look: H&M blazer, $50; hm.com. H&M pant, $30; hm.com

PASTEL PIECE

We are going gaga for the dreamy pastels seen all over the runway. This adorable polo is an easy way to test the trend in our favorite tone: lavender. 

Tibi $350 SHOP NOW
FEMININE FLORALS

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they sure feel fresh when romantic ruffles are involved. 

J. Crew $168 SHOP NOW
SHORT SLEEVE KNIT

The new every day top pairs easily with trousers, jeans and skirts alike for an instant wardrobe basics update. 

Uniqlo $20 SHOP NOW
MODESTY DRESS

High necklines and long hemlines are a fashion must for spring. Go for something breezy in bright white and pair with your favorite brown lace-up sandals for a Mediterranean feel. 

Merlette $580 SHOP NOW
PENCIL SKIRT

Forget the minis and maxis - try a pencil skirt in midi length this spring. 

Zara $46 SHOP NOW
BOLD COLORED PANT 

Good bye to basic black and hello to fresh color! Try a bold primary shade in full trouser length to chase away the winter doldrums. 

Mansur Gavriel $425 SHOP NOW

