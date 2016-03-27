10 Genius Layering Combos to Wear During Awkward Spring Weather 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Mar 27, 2016

We welcome the transition from winter to spring, but as with any change, it can issue a shock to the system, affecting our health (ugh, allergies) and throwing us for a loop—sartorially speaking, that is. Dressing for fickle weather with temps that dip to as low as the 40s in the morning, but rise to somewhere in the 70s by mid-afternoon is challenging, if not downright baffling.

Well, challenge accepted. To battle awkward, in-between weather, we matched spring jackets to their under-layer counterparts, resulting in 10 combos that do the job of providing the right amount of insulation to protect you from chilly breezes, but won't let you overheat. A gauzy floral-print blouse may be too sheer to wear alone, but with a black leather moto jacket? Fashion gold. Or, top off a white button-down with your trusty water-resistant trench, and you're set to weather any showers headed your way.

From chambray shirts and tweedy jackets to loose-knit sweaters and varsity jackets, shop these 10 ultimate, no-think combos to wear this spring.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Varsity Jacket + Open-Knit Sweater

Offset this sweater's too-pretty floral open-lattice pattern with a streak of cool athleticism.

Shop the combo: Coach jacket, $895; coach.com. Club Monaco sweater, $229; clubmonaco.com.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Tweed Jacket + Chambray Shirt

Compared with other button-front shirts, chambray is definitely more substantial in weight. Shrug on a tweed jacket for a layer of polish.

Shop the combo: Rebecca Taylor jacket, $525; rebeccataylor.com. Gap shirt, $60; gap.com.

3 of 10 Courtesy

Blazer + Turtleneck Knit

Channel your inner Parisian with a striped turtleneck and a lightweight linen blazer (which will come in handy for summertime suiting).

Shop the combo: French Connection blazer, $288; frenchconnection.com. Trademark turtleneck, $198; trade-mark.com.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Bomber Jacket + Sweatshirt

Consider this your off-duty uniform: pairing a short-sleeved sweatshirt and bomber makes for a casual-chic combo and layers that combat the elements. 

Shop the combo: Topshop bomber, $110; topshop.com. H&M sweatshirt, $25; hm.com.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Leather Moto Jacket + Floral Blouse

Bare a slice of midriff with a micro-floral crop top and high-waist pants, but top it off with a leather moto jacket for warmth.

Shop the combo: Won Hundred jacket, $815; wonhundred.com. Mango top, $50; mango.com.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Oversize Denim Jacket + Printed Shirt

Make a statement in a playful floral-print button-up, but ground it with a classic topper, like a denim jacket (the shared blues help tie them together).

Shop the combo: Zara jacket, $70; zara.com. Sandro shirt, $205 (originally $410); sandro-paris.com.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Long Waistcoat + Bell-Sleeved Blouse

Show off playful lantern sleeves (a huge trend this season and next) with a sleeveless waistcoat. For cooler days, swap the breezy top with a more substantial knit.

Shop the combo: Whistles vest, $320; whistles.com. Zara top, $50; zara.com.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Parka + Cold-Shoulder Top

Modernize a boehmian off-shoulder top with a no-frills utilitarian parka. 

Shop the combo: Madewell jacket, $118; madewell.com. American Eagle top, $34 (originally $45); ae.com.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Trench Coat + White Shirt

Don't let spring showers put a damper on your look. Go above and beyond with a crisp shirt (bonus if yours is one with a twist) and a timeless trench.

Shop the combo: J. Crew trench, $298; jcrew.com. Tibi shirt, $296; tibi.com.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Double-Breasted Blazer + Tie-Neck Blouse

A black tie-neck blouse (that's both demure and sexy at the same time) and a super sleek double-breasted blazer means business. Up the sophistication factor with this power duo.

Shop the combo: Reiss blazer, $520; reiss.com. Veronica Beard blouse, $395; veronicabeard.com.

