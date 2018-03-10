All Your Spring Essentials: Under $100

Courtesy (6)
Alexis Bennett (Market) and Jenna Pizzuta (Text)
Mar 09, 2018 @ 7:00 pm

After wearing the same sweater-and-pants combo for the last couple of months, it might be hard to remember what your style was like before the temperatures started to drop. But don't worry. Our roundup below will help get you out of your fashion rut and start building your spring uniform. And there's no need to blow your entire tax return on the essentials because we found 16 spring essentials all under $100.

So get those debit cards out and start building your spring wardrobe now.

1 of 16 Courtesy

WRAP DRESS

We love a wear-anywhere dress that can work for the office and the weekends.

Topshop $90 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

PUFFED SLEEVE TOP

Give your white button-down tops a trendy twist with voluminous sleeves.

Mango $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

RESIN HOOP EARRINGS

Swap tough metals—like gold and silver— for playful materials with fun prints.

Free People $28 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

CROPPED ANORAK

Make sure you've got a versatile piece of outerwear on hand for those rainy and sometimes windy spring days.

Everlane $78 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

STRAW BUCKET BAG

Carry this straw bag to brunch, the beach, and everywhere else in between.

Urban Outfitters $69 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

SHIRT DRESS

Transition from the beach to dinner with this versatile shirt dress.

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

WRAP TOP

Is it really spring if you don't own a floral piece? This top is flirty enough to wear on a date, but could also mix in with one of your favorite suits.

ASOS $48 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

DENIM SKIRT

Forget the mini this season. A flared denim piece that stops just at the knee will get just as much attention.

Madewell $98 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

SNEAKERS

Look for kicks with a pop of color.

Nike $90 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

DENIM JACKET

The spring is the perfect time to experiment with denim pieces that aren't all blue.

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

RAINBOOTS

Prepare for nasty weather in style with navy booties.

Nordstrom $98 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

STRIPED TEE

Break up your neutrals with vibrant hues.

& Other Stories $29 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

DARK DENIM

For casual events that you still want to look polished at, try jeans in a darker rinse.

Gap $70 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

FLAT MULES

Style and comfort go hand in hand with these trendy mules.

Jeffrey Campbell $90 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

RIBBED KNIT

Make heads turn in a marigold blouse.

Zara $46 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

CLEAR CAT EYE SUNGLASSES

Colorful sunglasses are the easiest way to revive casual looks—like jeans and a T-Shirt.

Frankie Shop $40 SHOP NOW

