These Are the 10 Dresses You Need for Spring — and They’re Surprisingly All on Amazon
While winter isn’t over yet, the very best springtime styles are sure to sell out long before that final drop of snow melts and the flowers start to bloom. To help you get a jump start on your shopping, we’ve rounded up the best spring dresses from Amazon that are destined to become your new go-to pieces this upcoming season.
With spring dresses available in every color of the rainbow and all sorts of shapes — from classic shirt dresses to universally-flattering wrap dresses — you’re bound to find several options that suit your style. And we can’t forget to mention that Amazon has complimentary two-day shipping for Prime members (you can also reap the benefits by signing up for a 30-day free trial), which guarantees that these dresses will be at your door in no time. Ready to say goodbye to your parka? Start your spring shopping here.
Vince Women’s Utility Shirtdress
Invest in a versatile LWD (little white dress) like this basic, belted shirt dress so you’ll have the perfect piece ready for whatever pops up on your social calendar.
To buy: $295, amazon.com
Moon River Women’s Strapless Button Down Belted Fit and Flare Midi Dress
While you wait for summer to arrive, layer this belted beauty with your favorite jacket and boots, then swap for sandals and sunnies in the warmer months.
To buy: $48-$92, amazon.com
ASTR the Label Women’s Blended Sleeveless Ruffle Button Front Midi Dress
Dress up this floral, ruffled-trimmed frock with glam shoes and jewelry for weddings and parties, or dress it down with sneakers and your go-to denim jacket.
To buy: $110, amazon.com
Line & Dot Women’s Elsie Ruffle Wrap Dress
Throw on this silky blue wrap dress and you’ll instantly feel put-together.
To buy: $88, amazon.com
Donna Morgan Women’s Sleeveless Belted Coat Dress
This dress feels fun and fresh, but still looks perfectly professional for the office. Go with this minty green shade or add it to your wardrobe in yellow, black, terracotta, or teal.
To buy: $118, amazon.com
ASTR the Label Women’s Charli Dress
This insanely comfortable, laid-back dress will become your new favorite outfit to wear as the temperatures start to rise.
To buy: $128, amazon.com
Maggy London Women’s Stem Bloom Printed Crepe Draped Dress
It just wouldn’t be spring without one fresh floral print your closet — despite what the Miranda Priestlys of the world may say.
To buy: $138, amazon.com
ASTR the Label Women’s Shawna Dress
Just like a classic black or white option, a neutral, barely-blush dress is another closet must-have.
To buy: $168, amazon.com
French Connection Women’s Shirt Dress
Whether you pair it with your favorite layers and accessories or opt to wear it alone, you’ll find infinite ways to style this simple, loose shirt dress.
To buy: $158, amazon.com
Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Three Quarter Sleeved Maxi Shirt Dress
Get ready quicker than ever in the morning by throwing on this maxi with your favorite heels and hoops. You can also get this classic black-and-white number in sizes two to 16.
To buy: $144, amazon.com