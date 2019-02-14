These Are the 10 Dresses You Need for Spring — and They’re Surprisingly All on Amazon

While winter isn’t over yet, the very best springtime styles are sure to sell out long before that final drop of snow melts and the flowers start to bloom. To help you get a jump start on your shopping, we’ve rounded up the best spring dresses from Amazon that are destined to become your new go-to pieces this upcoming season.

With spring dresses available in every color of the rainbow and all sorts of shapes — from classic shirt dresses to universally-flattering wrap dresses — you’re bound to find several options that suit your style. And we can’t forget to mention that Amazon has complimentary two-day shipping for Prime members (you can also reap the benefits by signing up for a 30-day free trial), which guarantees that these dresses will be at your door in no time. Ready to say goodbye to your parka? Start your spring shopping here.