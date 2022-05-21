14 Designer Pieces You'll Want to Wear Every Day This Season, According to Amazon
While fancy dresses and heels make for a fun night out look, it's the essentials we wear daily that are the most worthwhile investments. To help you find the items that will keep you both comfortable and stylish this season, Amazon curated a list of 14 designer fashion items you'll want to wear around the clock — and it includes brands like Missoni, Rodarte, Aquazzura and more.
These are the pieces you'll be reaching for 24/7 for casual strolls around the neighborhood with your pup to lounging while bingeing your favorite new television obsession to weekend brunches with friends. The lineup includes items like comfortable sneakers, cozy loungewear, sleek sunglasses, casual tops, chic bags, and more. We hand-picked 14 of our favorite items, so you can skip the search and head straight to checkout.
Shop the Best Amazon Designer Pieces to Wear This Season
- L/Uniform Small Carry-All Tote Bag, $655
- Wires MacCready Glasses, $240
- Altuzarra Angelia Dress, $2,995
- Aquazzura the A Sneaker, $575
- Oscar de la Renta Tiered Cotton Blouse, $1,490
- Missoni Cardigan, $950
- Missoni Joggers, $430
- Linda Farrow Edie Rectangular Sunglasses, $449
- Missoni Sneakers, $660
- Mark Cross Madeline Lady Large Bag, $2,750
- Monpure Style and Protect Silk Scrunchie Trio, $32
- Missoni Long-Sleeve Shirt, $1,300
- Aquazzura Maia Flat, $625
- Chufy Nino Short, $295
What better way to start the list than with this minimal brown leather and canvas tote bag from L/Uniform. The bag will go great with nearly any outfit and will be perfect for stowing away all your items for beach getaways or even just a trip to the farmer's market. Even more, the bag is customizable; personalize it with your choice of wording, preferred color, and even a selection of symbols.
More sunshine calls for more sunglasses, and these aviator sunglasses from Wires are the ones you'll want shielding your eyes. For extra protection against the sun's rays, these sunglasses are made with bio-lenses, which protect against UVA, UVB, and UVC rays. Handmade in Italy, these sleek sunglasses were designed with a stainless steel wire frame, 3D printed rims, and come in five chic color options.
We love the way this Altuzarra dress' subtle floral design will suit both lunch outings with friends or a trip to the museum. Available in two designs, it has a halterneck, flowy design, and is lightweight, making it great for warm days. It's made of 100 percent silk, so it's both soft on the skin and durable for years of use.
If you're in the market for a new casual pair of sneakers to stroll around in, you'll want to add this white Aquazzura pair to your cart — though, they also come in black. Made in Italy, these sneakers style well with almost any outfit. They're lightweight, easy to slip on, and come in sizes ranging from 4 to 11.5.
Simple tops are a staple and this Oscar de la Renta blouse is the perfect addition to an everyday wardrobe. This button-up top has a collar neckline and tiered design that would pair well with jeans, capris, and skirts. It's made of 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane, making it breathable for warmer days, and comes in sizes 0 to 10.
For cooler days, you'll want to throw on this cozy Missoni cardigan. It has a funky white, pink, yellow, and orange design that'll add a trendy touch to your look. It has a V-neck, button-up design, two pockets, and is made of a soft cotton knit fabric.
There's nothing like coming home after a long day to lounge in your favorite joggers, and this yellow option from Missoni is sure to be your new favorite pair. It's made of comfortable cotton fabric, has a drawstring waist to customize the fit to your liking, and comes in sizes X-small to large.
