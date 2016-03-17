The middle of March doesn't just signal the changing of the seasons and warmer temperatures, but also a time to get away for some fun and sun. For those lucky enough to be heading somewhere tropical for Spring Break, make sure you have all the essentials on hand—and no, we don't mean just sunscreen.

RELATED: How to Tie a Trench Coat—Front and Back

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

A flirty bikini is a must, as is a dress that can take you from the beach to seaside cocktails in a flash. And extras, like on-trend sunglasses, festive clutches, and sexy sandals, are the finishing touches that are flat-out mandatory. Ahead, your ultimate Spring Break packing checklist.