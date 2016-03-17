Your Ultimate Spring Break Packing Checklist

Courtesy (4); Getty Images/iStockphoto
Priya Rao
Mar 17, 2016 @ 8:00 am

The middle of March doesn't just signal the changing of the seasons and warmer temperatures, but also a time to get away for some fun and sun. For those lucky enough to be heading somewhere tropical for Spring Break, make sure you have all the essentials on hand—and no, we don't mean just sunscreen.

A flirty bikini is a must, as is a dress that can take you from the beach to seaside cocktails in a flash. And extras, like on-trend sunglasses, festive clutches, and sexy sandals, are the finishing touches that are flat-out mandatory. Ahead, your ultimate Spring Break packing checklist.

1 of 11 Courtesy

An Off-The-Shoulder Top

An off-the-shoulder top is the tantalizing new way to show skin. 

Tibi top, $295; tibi.com 

2 of 11 Courtesy

Beach Pants

These lightweight striped pants feel like pajamas, but are sophisticated enough for a night out. 

Coolchange pants, $198; intermixonline.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Flirty Bikini

This scalloped strapless bikini is equal parts preppy and sexy. 

Marysia bikini, $136; marysiaswim.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Statement Sandals

We love how these black-and-gold sandals can go with any ensemble. 

Dune sandals, $85; asos.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

A Boho Blouse

Be breezy in an orange-embroidered white blouse that doubles as a cover-up.

H&M, $20; hm.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

A Cozy T-Shirt

When you're covered in sand, the last thing you want to do is put on something pristine and pretty. The solution? Cozy, worn-in tees. Consider buying them in bulk.

J. Crew tees, $45; jcrew.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Chic Sunglasses

We like the idea of injecting a little color into our shades, and these ocean blue sunglasses are positively cool.

Warby Parker sunglasses, $95; warbyparker.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

A Cool Beach Bag

Make a statement with a beach bag that reminds you of a pinata. 

Kayu tote, $125; kayudesign.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

A Festive Clutch

You very well can't take your beach bag out to the bar, so make sure to pack this pom pom-festoon piece.

Antik Batik clutch, $225; net-a-porter.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Denim Cut-offs

The high-waisted silhouette of these denim cut-offs feels utterly fresh. 

Madewell shorts, $75; madewell.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

A Tie-Dye Dress

Tie-dye is back in a major way for spring, so dabble in the trend with this saturated dress. 

Zara dress, $70; zara.com

