Get Carried Away by Spring's Best Bags

Forget singing robins and budding crocuses, our favorite sign of spring is a pretty pastel purse! You may still be rocking cozy sweaters, but it’s never too early to start thinking about what your go-to spring bag will be.

Step one: check your closet.

What kind of bag do you need this season? Lots of upcoming al fresco brunches means you’ll need a fun weekend cross-body. Or maybe it’s finally time to invest in a seriously sophisticated weekday wonder.

Step two: check out our wish list!

We rounded up the best new bags of the spring season. From pretty party clutches that you can actually fit your phone in, to work totes that are roomy enough for gym clothes and lunch — we’ve got you covered.

As the last bit of snow melts outside your window, dream of the oh-so-near spring and get carried away with our favorite new bags!

Katie Donbavand with reporting from Leah Karp

1 of 33 Brian Henn

Pierre Hardy

Calfskin, $1,995; at Louis Boston, 617-262-6100
2 of 33 Brian Henn

ZAC Zac Posen

Leather, $450; cusp.com
3 of 33 Brian Henn

Tod’s

Leather and suede, $2,425; tods.com
4 of 33 Brian Henn

French Connection

Embossed faux leather, $118; frenchconnection.com
5 of 33 Brian Henn

J. Crew

Leather, $310; jcrew.com
6 of 33 Brian Henn

Calvin Klein

Saffiano leather, $200; calvinklein.com
7 of 33 Brian Henn

Dolce & Gabbana

Calfskin, $3,495; dolcegabbana.com
8 of 33 Brian Henn

Reed Krakoff

Viper, suede, and leather, $2,990; reedkrakoff.com
9 of 33 Brian Henn

Mulberry

Leather, $2,100; mulberry.com
10 of 33 Brian Henn

Anya Hindmarch

Metal, $1,595; anyahindmarch.com
11 of 33 Brian Henn

BCBG Max Azria

Resin and plastic, $198; bcbg.com
12 of 33 Brian Henn

Diane von Furstenberg

Leather, $245; dvf.com
13 of 33 Brian Henn

Bottega Veneta

Leather, $3,050; bottegaveneta.com
14 of 33 Brian Henn

Juicy Couture

Synthetic, $148; juicycouture.com
15 of 33 Brian Henn

Stella McCartney

Faux crocodile, $850; stellamccartney.com
16 of 33 Brian Henn

Pink Cosmo

Metal, $49; shoppinkcosmo.com
17 of 33 Brian Henn

Salvatore Ferragamo

Suede and Lucite, $1,650; ferragamo.com
18 of 33 Brian Henn

Chanel

Cotton tweed and patent goatskin with chain, $4,600; chanel.com
19 of 33 Brian Henn

Louis Vuitton

Studded leather, $5,200 each; louisvuitton.com
20 of 33 Brian Henn

Benah for Karen Walker

Leather with chain, $190; thebenah.myshopify.com
21 of 33 Brian Henn

Time’s Arrow

Calfskin, $550; bergdorfgoodman.com
22 of 33 Brian Henn

Loeffler Randall

Water snake, $395; loefflerrandall.com
23 of 33 Brian Henn

Valentino Garavani

Leather, $2,945; neimanmarcus.com
24 of 33 Brian Henn

Longchamp

Leather with chain, $495; longchamp.com
25 of 33 Brian Henn

Mansur Gavriel

Leather, $495; stevenalan.com
26 of 33 Brian Henn

Gucci

Suede, $2,500; gucci.com
27 of 33 Brian Henn

Fendi

Leather, Fendi, $1,950; fendi.com
28 of 33 Brian Henn

Dorothy Perkins

Faux leather, $36; us.dorothyperkins.com
29 of 33 Brian Henn

Badgley Mischka

Saffiano leather, $375; zappos.com
30 of 33 Brian Henn

Chloé

Calfskin, $1,560; bloomingdales.com
31 of 33 Brian Henn

Max Mara

Patent leather, $1,150; maxmara.com
32 of 33 Brian Henn

Bebe

Faux leather, $119; bebe.com
33 of 33 Brian Henn

Coach

Embossed leather, $598; coach.com coach.com

