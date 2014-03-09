Get Carried Away by Spring's Best Bags

This feature originally appeared in our March issue. For more stories like this, subscribe to InStyle now.

Forget singing robins and budding crocuses, our favorite sign of spring is a pretty pastel purse! You may still be rocking cozy sweaters, but it’s never too early to start thinking about what your go-to spring bag will be.

Step one: check your closet.

What kind of bag do you need this season? Lots of upcoming al fresco brunches means you’ll need a fun weekend cross-body. Or maybe it’s finally time to invest in a seriously sophisticated weekday wonder.

Step two: check out our wish list!

We rounded up the best new bags of the spring season. From pretty party clutches that you can actually fit your phone in, to work totes that are roomy enough for gym clothes and lunch — we’ve got you covered.

As the last bit of snow melts outside your window, dream of the oh-so-near spring and get carried away with our favorite new bags!

—Katie Donbavand with reporting from Leah Karp