The $4,000 Budget

“For me, spring isn’t about pastels and girlishness. It’s my normal dark denim and leather, minus the tights and sweaters.” My Spring Inspirations 1. “These Balenciaga rings come in a set of five—one for each finger. They’re like chic brass knuckles.” 2. “Dries Van Noten did grunge in a ladylike way this season. There’s none of the typical flannel.” 3. “I gravitate toward pyramids, whether they’re simple studs or I.M. Pei’s Pyramide du Louvre in Paris.” —Wendy Wallace, Market Director