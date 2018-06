1 of 9 MCV, Time Inc Digital Studio (2), Getty Images

“I’m interested in putting together looks for some of my favorite Spring activities, like concerts and nights out.” My Spring Inspirations 1. “This Helmut Newton photo of a woman in a tuxedo is just one example of how well blurred the line between masculine and feminine.” 2. “The simple, monochromatic aesthetic of Celine is very much my style.” 3. “My haven is my house near the beach on the North Fork of Long Island. I go there as often as I can.” —Leah Karp, Accessories Director