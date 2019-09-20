Spring 2020's Biggest Trends Are Actually Really Easy to Follow
Some of these tricks will cost you $0 to try.
Once that initial feeling of wanting everything from the runway wears off, we like to take a closer look at what we saw during New York Fashion Week, scanning each and every collection in search of the bigger picture. Which designs or colors popped up more than once? What were some cool fashion tricks worth trying for ourselves? And, more importantly, which trends can we incorporate into our wardrobe right now, long before the rest of the world catches on?
For Spring 2020, we saw plenty of pieces that we've already added to our closet, along with some $0 styling choices that we could copy tomorrow if we wanted. Ahead, we've rounded up 15 of the best trends from New York Fashion Week, all of which will be surprisingly easy to embrace, now and in the future.
Sweet Spots
Fashion clown lives on! Polka dots appeared in handful of collections, and while black-and-white combos were definitely a favorite, vibrant colors such as yellow were included in the mix as well.
Above: Michael Kors
Carolina Herrera
Marc Jacobs
Capri Pants
It looks like it's time to officially ditch tiny cutoffs. If 2019 was the year of the Bermuda short, 2020 will be the year its cousin, the capri pant, makes a major comeback.
Above: Sandy Liang
Batsheva
Veronica Beard
Two-Toned Designs
Between two-toned pants, two-toned shirts, and two-toned dresses, there were plenty of pieces pulling double color duty this time around.
Above: Sally LaPointe
Christian Siriano
Cynthia Rowley
Blazers and Bras
Work and play are joining forces with this belly-baring styling trick. Not only is it an easy one to copy, it's a great way to make the most of this structured closet staple.
Above: Michael Kors
Prabal Gurung
Cynthia Rowley
Statement Sleeves
If you've already invested in some puff-sleeve shirts, there's good news: this trend isn't going anywhere. In fact, it only seems to be getting more extreme thanks to extra volume, ruffles, and bold colorways.
Above: Khaite
Christian Siriano
Marc Jacobs
Matchy-Matchy
Since we're already embracing monochromatic combinations for fall, we'll be pros at putting together single-shade looks by the time spring rolls around.
Above: Sies Marjan
Tibi
Libertine
Colorblocking
One bright color makes statement, but a few can take our breath away. For spring 2020, it seems like more the merrier, with combinations of blues, greens, and reds popping up everywhere.
Above: Batsheva
Prabal Gurung
Staud
Casual Peplum
Every few years, peplum shirts come back in style. The latest version is a bit more relaxed (more of a ruffle detail than anything) and pairs well with staples such as jeans.
Above: Jonathan Simkhai
Tibi
Khaite
Mint Green
Pink is still going strong for spring 2020, but mint green is another color that's getting pretty popular. The versatile shade was everywhere.
Above: Alice & Olivia
Sally LaPointe
Christian Siriano
Metallics
Silver, gold, sequins — if you love a little bit of sparkle, this season will be your time to shine.
Above: Brandon Maxwell
Marc Jacobs
Alice & Olivia
Lingerie-Like Looks
As you're embracing the bra-and-blazer trend, you might want to try out a corset as well. On the runway, the undergarment was seen paired with structured sets.
Above: Vera Wang
Dion Lee
Sandy Liang
Mullet Shirts
Should you wear a dress? Should you wear pants? This style, which reaches the floor in the back, is the best of both worlds.
Above: Brock Collection
Christian Siriano
Brandon Maxwell
Ribbed Sweater Dresses
We love a one-and-done outfit, and this dress — which, more often than not, includes stripes — will surely solve a bunch of our warm-weather dilemmas.
Above: Marc Jacobs
Self-Portrait
Zimmermann
Bright Orange
Is it even spring without a fun, vibrant color thrown into the mix? This specific shade of orange works for casualwear, such as shorts and sweaters, but was also a favorite for fancier pieces, such as dresses or ruffled tops.
Christian Siriano
Gabriela Hearst
Sally LaPointe
Updated Shirtdress
Classic with a twist. A few designers turned this basic into something statement making, playing with shapes, adding ruffles, and showing a bit of skin.
Above: Brandon Maxwell
Self-Portrait
Tibi