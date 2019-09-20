Spring 2020's Biggest Trends Are Actually Really Easy to Follow

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Once that initial feeling of wanting everything from the runway wears off, we like to take a closer look at what we saw during New York Fashion Week, scanning each and every collection in search of the bigger picture. Which designs or colors popped up more than once? What were some cool fashion tricks worth trying for ourselves? And, more importantly, which trends can we incorporate into our wardrobe right now, long before the rest of the world catches on?

For Spring 2020, we saw plenty of pieces that we've already added to our closet, along with some $0 styling choices that we could copy tomorrow if we wanted. Ahead, we've rounded up 15 of the best trends from New York Fashion Week, all of which will be surprisingly easy to embrace, now and in the future.

Sweet Spots

Fashion clown lives on! Polka dots appeared in handful of collections, and while black-and-white combos were definitely a favorite, vibrant colors such as yellow were included in the mix as well.

Above: Michael Kors

Carolina Herrera

Marc Jacobs

Capri Pants

It looks like it's time to officially ditch tiny cutoffs. If 2019 was the year of the Bermuda short, 2020 will be the year its cousin, the capri pant, makes a major comeback.

Above: Sandy Liang

Batsheva

Veronica Beard

Two-Toned Designs

Between two-toned pants, two-toned shirts, and two-toned dresses, there were plenty of pieces pulling double color duty this time around.

Above: Sally LaPointe

Christian Siriano

Cynthia Rowley

Blazers and Bras

Work and play are joining forces with this belly-baring styling trick. Not only is it an easy one to copy, it's a great way to make the most of this structured closet staple.

Above: Michael Kors

Prabal Gurung

Cynthia Rowley

Statement Sleeves

If you've already invested in some puff-sleeve shirts, there's good news: this trend isn't going anywhere. In fact, it only seems to be getting more extreme thanks to extra volume, ruffles, and bold colorways.

Above: Khaite

Christian Siriano

Marc Jacobs

Matchy-Matchy

Since we're already embracing monochromatic combinations for fall, we'll be pros at putting together single-shade looks by the time spring rolls around.

Above: Sies Marjan

Tibi

Libertine

Colorblocking

One bright color makes statement, but a few can take our breath away. For spring 2020, it seems like more the merrier, with combinations of blues, greens, and reds popping up everywhere.

Above: Batsheva

Prabal Gurung

Staud

Casual Peplum

Every few years, peplum shirts come back in style. The latest version is a bit more relaxed (more of a ruffle detail than anything) and pairs well with staples such as jeans.

Above: Jonathan Simkhai

Tibi

Khaite

Mint Green

Pink is still going strong for spring 2020, but mint green is another color that's getting pretty popular. The versatile shade was everywhere.

Above: Alice & Olivia

Sally LaPointe

Christian Siriano

Metallics

Silver, gold, sequins — if you love a little bit of sparkle, this season will be your time to shine.

Above: Brandon Maxwell

Marc Jacobs

Alice & Olivia

Lingerie-Like Looks

As you're embracing the bra-and-blazer trend, you might want to try out a corset as well. On the runway, the undergarment was seen paired with structured sets.

Above: Vera Wang

Dion Lee

Sandy Liang

Mullet Shirts

Should you wear a dress? Should you wear pants? This style, which reaches the floor in the back, is the best of both worlds.

Above: Brock Collection

Christian Siriano

Brandon Maxwell

Ribbed Sweater Dresses

We love a one-and-done outfit, and this dress — which, more often than not, includes stripes — will surely solve a bunch of our warm-weather dilemmas.

Above: Marc Jacobs

Self-Portrait

Zimmermann

Bright Orange

Is it even spring without a fun, vibrant color thrown into the mix? This specific shade of orange works for casualwear, such as shorts and sweaters, but was also a favorite for fancier pieces, such as dresses or ruffled tops.

Christian Siriano

Gabriela Hearst

Sally LaPointe

Updated Shirtdress

Classic with a twist. A few designers turned this basic into something statement making, playing with shapes, adding ruffles, and showing a bit of skin.

Above: Brandon Maxwell

Self-Portrait

Tibi