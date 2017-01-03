Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2017

Woooo new year, new season—ergo, new you. What that means is an improved and a very-2017 (and not, ugh, 2016) wardrobe update that hits all of spring's major trends. Although, let's not dismiss 2016 in its entirety—it's more of an evolved look rather than a complete fashion overhaul. Take utilitarianism, for instance. The core elements are still there, like the khaki textiles and no-nonsense attitude, but there's more of a polished flair in the form of a clean-cut (albeit exaggerated) shape and playful parachute toggles, used to highlight the silhouette.

But then again, long, navel-grazing pendants can most definitely be seen as backlash to the never-ending choker trend that dominated the good part of 2016. Take a look at the fashion trends we're looking forward to the most in 2017.

VIDEO: Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2017

 

1 of 12 JP Yim/Getty; Estrop/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

The New Athleisure

A sexy take on athleisure, with skin-skimming knits that outline every curve, color-block bodysuits, and cute sporty separates.

Runway looks, from left: Alexander Wang, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana

2 of 12 Peter White/Getty; Estrop/Getty (2)

Rainbow-Bright Stripes

In every color, shape, size, and form (think: both broad bands and skinny hypnotic stripes). 

Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Givenchy, Missoni

3 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Estrop/Getty; Peter White/Getty

Street-Chic Utilitarianism

There's more to the trend than the khaki textile—in 2017, there are oversize cargo pockets, boxy shapes, and ripstops equipped with drawstring cords and toggles.

 Runway looks, from left: Marni, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney

4 of 12 Estrop/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty

New Shirting

Every season, designers task themselves to reinvent everyone's most essential workwear staple—the button-down shirt. In 2017, that looks like one-shoulder split-shirt tops, shirtdresses with graphic lines (and only one shoe?!?!), and oversize shapes with extended sleeves.

Runway looks, from left: Monse, Celine, Off-White

5 of 12 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Estrop/WireImage; Estrop/GettyT

'80s Glam

After seasons of the '70s, we've finally moved onto another decade—the '80s, with dramatic ruffles, puffed-up sleeves, and unapologetic glam vibes.

Runway looks, from left: gucci, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo

6 of 12 Randy Brooke/WireImage; Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty

Bra Out

Nope, no more lurking beneath shirts and tops. In 2017, bras are getting their time in the spotlight.

Runway looks, from left: Victoria Beckham, Tory Burch, Giambattista Valli

7 of 12 Catwalking/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Hardened Romantic

When accompanied by baseball caps, briefs, or in-your-face heart motifs, these delicate dresses feel like romance, but with a bite.

Runway looks, from left: Rodarte, Chanel, Dior

8 of 12 Estrop/Getty (2); Getty

XXXXL Bags

Supersized to an exaggerated degree, these babies will hold anything and everything.

Runway looks, from left: Sonia Rykiel, Balenciaga, Celine

9 of 12 Catwalking/Getty; Fernanda Calfat/Getty; Peter White/Getty; JP Yim/Getty; Catwalking/Getty

Insta-Worthy Earrings

Things that garner likes: decadent, over-the-top ear candy that’s worth its weight in social media gold.

Runway looks (from left to right): Proenza Schouler, CG by Chris Gelinas, Delpozo, Altuzarra, Creatures of the Wind

10 of 12 Estrop/Getty (3)

Statement-Making Slogans 

Perfect for the introvert—tees and dresses that do all the talking for you. 

Runway looks: Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Sacai

11 of 12 Estrop/Getty Images (2); Matteo Volta/IMAXTREE.COM

Flatforms

A win for the girls who love the height, but hate the heels. 

Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Erdem, Salvatore Ferragamo

12 of 12 Getty (3)

Long, Navel-Grazing Pendants

2016, the Year of the Choker. As a result—2017, the Year of the Long Pendant.  

Runway looks, from left: Chloe, Prada, Givenchy

