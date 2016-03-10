The Spring 2016 Guide to Every Single Stripe

Stripes stormed the spring/summer 2016 runways in every style you can possibly imagine—some ran horizontal while others vertical; there were thick lines and super skinny ones, too. At Ralph Lauren, asymmetric blue-and-white stripes lined a strapless evening gown, while at Salvatore Ferragamo, stripes went in every direction in bold hues. Clearly, these stripes went far beyond the classic navy-and-white nautical ones we all know and love, but they absolutely have just as much statement-making appeal. Get a head start on the trend with this primer on all the different stripes that will be hitting stores this season.

RELATED: Shop from the Fall 2016 Runway—Here are Fashion Month's Best Buy-Now Pieces