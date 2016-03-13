Tap Your Girly Side with Spring's Romantic Florals

Caroline Vazzana
Mar 13, 2016

When the editor-of-chief of Runway, Miranda Priestly, is presented with florals in the movie The Devil Wears Pradashe makes a snide remark that has gone on to become an iconic catchphrase in real life. “Florals? For spring?," she sniffs. "Groundbreaking."

Priestly or not, we're loving florals for spring, especially the ones this season—designers have softened them even further, with delicate petals that read more romantic than anything else. It's definitely bringing out a wonderfully feminine side to fashion after winter's more graphic and terse looks. 

At Emilia Wickstead (above, left), the designer injected color tino sweeping ball gowns, while designer Sarah Burton showed a beautiful ruffled dress accented with delicate florals at Alexander McQueen. And at Delpozo, Josep Font took our breath away with a tiered dress embroidered with teeny-tiny blooms. Embrace the romantic print with nine of our favorite pieces, below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Zara Skirt

Let this printed midi skirt be your focal point by pairing it with a simple white button-down. 

$70; zara.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Mango Dress

Make a sweet floral dress edgy by pairing it with a moto jacket and crisp white sneakers. 

$60; mango.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

RUPERT SANDERSON Sandals

Switch out your everyday black pumps for something sweeter this season. 

$825; net-a-porter.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor Blouse

For weekend brunch with friends, pair this silk top with a pair of kick-flare jeans (a popular silhouette for spring). 

$275; rebeccataylor.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

H&M Dress

Give this pretty chiffon a lift with a classic nude pump.

$60; hm.com 

6 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Burch Earrings

These flower bud earrings are the perfect accent to a simple eyelet dress. 

$195; toryburch.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop Dress

Play up the delicate rosebud pattern on this midi dress with a matching red sandal. 

$475; topshop.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Old Navy Pants

Change up your workwear wardrobe with this tapered floral pant.  

$25 (originally $35); oldnavy.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff Purse

The gold hardware gives this daisy cross-body purse a luxe touch.

$345; rebeccaminkoff.com

