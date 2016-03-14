7 Pajama Sets That You Can Wear Out in Public—Really

Surprisingly, pajama dressing has remained a constant in fashion's revolving door of trends. First, there were hints of it with silky bottoms and drawstring elastics one season, and then flourishes of lace trimming pretty camis and slip dresses the next. And now, designers have taken the trend to a literal level for spring, with full pajama sets and robes at Thakoon, piped pajama shirts at Alexander Wang, pretty nighttime chemises at Celine, and little lace things at Givenchy (it's no wonder why the slip dress is more popular now than ever).

And it looks as though the stars are early adopters of the comfy trend. Selena Gomez donned a Derek Rose pajama set, dressing it up with a bold lip and sandals, while Jessica Alba tapped into its after-hours appeal and styled her Dolce & Gabbana set with a sexy black lace bralet. Dare to wear the full set—in head-to-toe prints if you're really bold—out in public, but do consider sleek accessories to complete your look (like, heels versus flip-flops or jewelry versus a sleep mask), so that no one will actually assume you just rolled out of bed. Or, wear them as separates for a nice segue.

From pretty solids to playful prints, shop our seven favorite pajama sets that you can wear out in public.

