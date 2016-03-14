7 Pajama Sets That You Can Wear Out in Public—Really

Surprisingly, pajama dressing has remained a constant in fashion's revolving door of trends. First, there were hints of it with silky bottoms and drawstring elastics one season, and then flourishes of lace trimming pretty camis and slip dresses the next. And now, designers have taken the trend to a literal level for spring, with full pajama sets and robes at Thakoon, piped pajama shirts at Alexander Wang, pretty nighttime chemises at Celine, and little lace things at Givenchy (it's no wonder why the slip dress is more popular now than ever).

And it looks as though the stars are early adopters of the comfy trend. Selena Gomez donned a Derek Rose pajama set, dressing it up with a bold lip and sandals, while Jessica Alba tapped into its after-hours appeal and styled her Dolce & Gabbana set with a sexy black lace bralet. Dare to wear the full set—in head-to-toe prints if you're really bold—out in public, but do consider sleek accessories to complete your look (like, heels versus flip-flops or jewelry versus a sleep mask), so that no one will actually assume you just rolled out of bed. Or, wear them as separates for a nice segue.

From pretty solids to playful prints, shop our seven favorite pajama sets that you can wear out in public.

1 of 8 Getty Images

On the Runway

Designers, like (from left) Thakoon and Alexander Wang, took a literal approach for spring and sent out pajama sets on the runways.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Derek Rose

Copy Gomez and style your own navy silky set with bright red sandals and a bold lip.

$225; derek-rose.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Sleepy Jones

Take inspiration from the Thakoon runway and leave your shirt unbuttoned (if you dare) for a plunging neckline. The finishing touch? Sexy lace-up heels.

Shirt, $138; saksfifthavenue.com. Pant, $98; saksfifthavenue.com.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

A statement-making floral print and a cropped culotte silhouette help modernize this set. For a sexy take, pull an Alba and style yours with a racy black lace bralet.

Shirt, $70; zara.com. Culottes, $70; zara.com.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Bodas

Wear together as a set (try half-tucking the shirt in and coupling it with black strappy heels) or separately—wear the shirt with black silky wide-leg pants or tucked into a sweeping midi skirt and the pants with a black lace cami. 

Shirt, $115; net-a-porter.com. Pant, $95; net-a-porter.com.

6 of 8 Courtesy

H&M

Mismatched stripes are way more wearable (they read less pajama-y). Shrug on a sharp black blazer to break up the print and slip into pair of black loafers for a preppy-polished feel.

$25; hm.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Olivia Von Halle

Commit to a top-to-toe pattern to make a statement (how fierce is this jaguar print?!).

$500; journelle.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Araks

We'd wear this set with wristfuls of gold cuffs and loafer slides come summer.

Shirt, $266; araks.com. Shorts, $130; araks.com.

