“I want to transition my standard wardrobe, which is quite feminine, to pieces with sleeker lines and sharper tailoring.” My Spring Inspirations 1. “I like the mix of materials—python and lace—in this Erdem outfit. And robin’s-egg blue is one of this spring’s popular hues.” 2. “There’s a dark romance to the dragon ear cuffs at Rodarte. I aspire to be the girl who would wear them.” 3. “I got into fashion after seeing all of the fabulous pictures of supermodels and Gianni Versace, like this one from his show in 1991.” —Sarah Conly, Market Editor