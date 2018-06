1 of 7 Courtesy MCV, Getty Images, Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Racing stripes, primary colors, weightless ease. All the best parts of athletic wear have been crafted into shapes much hipper than any tracksuit jogging down the street. The comfort level can?t be better in these relaxed looks that are just right for spring.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Take advantage of sporty separates or dresses that offer body-conscious flexibility in fabrics like satin or cashmere that feel a bit luxe. Use white as your base color, and don?t weigh yourself down with accessories?aviators or a bright watch are all you need to score. One surefire tip to keep it street-smart: Never wear any of it with sneakers.



Photos: (left to right) Celine, Marni, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace