Sporty

Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:58 pm
Sneakers
Sneakers
Synthetic sneakers, Adidas by Stella McCartney, $150; shopadidas.com.
Brian Henn
Backpack
Backpack
Nylon backpack, Le Sportsac, $98; lesportsac.com.
Brian Henn
Watches
Watches
Rubber-and steel watches, Adidas Originals, $60 each; shopadidas.com.
Brian Henn
Flats
Flats
Satin and suede flats, Nine West, $79; at select Macy's stores.
Brian Henn
Belt
Belt
Cotton, metal and leather belt, Y-3, $110; 404-816-9590.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Sunglasses
Plastic sunglasses, CK Calvin Klein, $95; 877-256-7373.
Brian Henn
Heels
Heels
Patent leather heels, Tod's, $395; 800-457-8637.
Brian Henn
Bag
Bag
Leather bag, Kooba, $835; at select Nordstrom stores.
Brian Henn
