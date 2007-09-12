whitelogo
whitelogo
Sporty
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Sporty
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:58 pm
Sneakers
Synthetic sneakers, Adidas by Stella McCartney, $150;
shopadidas.com
.
Brian Henn
Backpack
Nylon backpack, Le Sportsac, $98;
lesportsac.com
.
Brian Henn
Watches
Rubber-and steel watches, Adidas Originals, $60 each;
shopadidas.com
.
Brian Henn
Flats
Satin and suede flats, Nine West, $79; at select Macy's stores.
Brian Henn
Belt
Cotton, metal and leather belt, Y-3, $110; 404-816-9590.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Plastic sunglasses, CK Calvin Klein, $95; 877-256-7373.
Brian Henn
Heels
Patent leather heels, Tod's, $395; 800-457-8637.
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag, Kooba, $835; at select Nordstrom stores.
Brian Henn
1
of
9
Advertisement
1 of 8
Brian Henn
Sneakers
Synthetic sneakers, Adidas by Stella McCartney, $150;
shopadidas.com
.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Brian Henn
Backpack
Nylon backpack, Le Sportsac, $98;
lesportsac.com
.
3 of 8
Brian Henn
Watches
Rubber-and steel watches, Adidas Originals, $60 each;
shopadidas.com
.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Brian Henn
Flats
Satin and suede flats, Nine West, $79; at select Macy's stores.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Brian Henn
Belt
Cotton, metal and leather belt, Y-3, $110; 404-816-9590.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Plastic sunglasses, CK Calvin Klein, $95; 877-256-7373.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Brian Henn
Heels
Patent leather heels, Tod's, $395; 800-457-8637.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag, Kooba, $835; at select Nordstrom stores.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!