Sports Illustrated Model Self-Portraits

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 3:41 pm
Selita Ebanks
pinterest
Selita Ebanks

See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com
Courtesy of Sports Illustrated
Irina Shayk
pinterest
Irina Shayk

See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com
Courtesy of Sports Illustrated
Quiana Grant
pinterest
Quiana Grant

See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com
Courtesy of Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated Model Self-Portraits
pinterest
Sports Illustrated Model Self-Portraits

See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com
Courtesy of Sports Illustrated
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Selita Ebanks


See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Irina Shayk


See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com
3 of 4 Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Quiana Grant


See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Model Self-Portraits


See more swimsuit models' self-portraits on SI.com

More Swimsuit 2008 on SI.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!