Shoppers Call This $37 Ruffle Bikini the "Absolute Best Swimsuit" They've Worn
Whenever we're on the hunt for the season's biggest fashion trends, all we have to do is turn to our favorite supermodels and celebs. And this summer, ruffled swimwear seems to be the name of the game. Stars like Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, and Molly Sims have all been spotted wearing swimsuits with frilly details, and you can get the look for $37 on Amazon.
Available in 22 colors and patterns, the Sporlike Bikini Set comes with a ruffled cap-sleeve top and high-waisted bottoms. The pullover top has a deep V-neckline, removable pads, and a rounded back, while the bottoms have ruching across the front and moderate back coverage. You can choose from sizes small through XL, which roughly corresponds to bust sizes 32A through 42D.
Especially with Memorial Day weekend coming up and summer not too far behind, now is the perfect time to grab a new swimsuit you'll feel comfortable wearing all season long. There are so many ways to style the ruffled bikini; throw it on with a pair of high-waisted denim cutoffs for a laid-back vibe, keep it simple with a tied sarong skirt, or elevate the suit with a crocheted dress cover-up — just to name a few options. Regardless of how you wear it, the stylish bikini will speak for itself when you show it off at the beach or pool.
If you need more convincing to purchase this bikini, more than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer called it the "absolute best swimsuit" they've ever put on, adding that they "would buy this in every color" if they could. A second person called the swimsuit "super cute and flattering" and said they "didn't feel the need to put on a cover-up" over it considering the bottoms have "just the right amount of coverage."
A good swimsuit should make you feel confident and secure, and according to reviewers, this one seems to do exactly that. Check out more colors of the Sporlike Ruffle Bikini Set on Amazon, below.