Sponsored Gallery by Miraclesuit and the XTRA LIFE LYCRA fiber Brand

If you want to elongate your look, a great place to start is at your neckline, where a scoop style can work against you. Instead, go with a v-neck—combined with the slimming draping of Miraclesuit’s Oceanus—to create an hourglass effect. The Oceanus’ scoop in the back, as well as its medium cut at the legs, will stretch you even more. One thing that won’t stretch out: The Oceanus suit with XTRA LIFE LYCRAi fiber provides a beautiful, lasting fit.LYCRAi is a trademark of INVISTA