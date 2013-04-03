Sponsored Gallery by Bulgari

These butterfly sunglasses pay homage to the iconic Serpenti watch-bracelet in polychrome enamel from the 1960's. Large multicolored scales, running the length of the temples, evoke the skin of imaginary snakes with bold chromatic accents taken from original archival sketches.
The sunglasses and prescription glasses from the new eyewear line are, as always, graced by refined details inspired by the unconventional and refined shapes of Bulgari jewellery. The newest star is a model whose motif recalls a classic Bulgari collier, realized with a "tapestry" of multicolored sapphires of various cuts, interspersed with diamond pavè. The perfectly round maxi-frames feature a precious pavè combined with a larger crystal in contrasting tones - black for the dark frame and blue sapphire for the version in honey yellow.
This sharp yet feminine frame channels the vintage sophistication of the 1950s. Celebrating Bulgari's iconic Serpenti motif, a universe of meanings, the temples shimmer from the crystal studded scales.
In the Serpenti models, the unmistakable scales are reinterpreted in a sinuous way, combining shades of warm yellow gold and ultra-feminine pink gold with white crystal pavè for the glam-chic versions in oversized black acetate.Extra large frames and gradient lenses take the look to enigmatic and mysterious places where the Bulgari Serpenti motif sparkles with 148 crystals hand-set on the temples.
