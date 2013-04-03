Sponsored Gallery by Bulgari

The sunglasses and prescription glasses from the new eyewear line are, as always, graced by refined details inspired by the unconventional and refined shapes of Bulgari jewellery. The newest star is a model whose motif recalls a classic Bulgari collier, realized with a "tapestry" of multicolored sapphires of various cuts, interspersed with diamond pavè. The perfectly round maxi-frames feature a precious pavè combined with a larger crystal in contrasting tones - black for the dark frame and blue sapphire for the version in honey yellow.