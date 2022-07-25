Spanx's Completely Opaque White Pants Sold Out in Just 2 Weeks — but Now They're Back 

They're Ashley Graham-approved.

Published on July 25, 2022

Spanx White Pants Restock
Photo: Courtesy Spanx/InStyle

If you didn't get your hands on a pair of Spanx's latest white pants when they launched in May, don't fret — they're finally back in stock.

The Silver Lining collection, which features four popular On-the-Go pant silhouettes, sold out in just two weeks after landing on the site. Crafted with the brand's signature four-way cotton stretch material, the pants are lined with a special fabric that provides 100 percent opacity — technology that's been seven years in the making, according to Spanx. Celeb ambassador Ashley Graham confirmed to PEOPLE that white pants are non-transparent when she put them to the test.

"I didn't believe it," she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'"

While all four pant styles are back in stock, the On-the-Go Kick Flare Pants are already sold out in nearly all regular inseam length sizes, but are still available in sizes XS to 3X in petite and tall options. The pull-on pants have a completely smooth front free of a button and zipper, two functional back pockets, and a slightly flared hem.

Spanx White Pants
Courtesy

Shop now: $148; spanx.com

If your preferred sizing is sold out in that style, you can also opt for the On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, which is completely in stock. It has the same features as the Kick Flare, but with a skinny ankle.

Spanx White Pants
Courtesy

Shop now: $148; spanx.com

The 4-inch and 6-inch On-the-Go Shorts are also both fully in stock. Like the longer-length pants, the shorts have a pull-on style and back pockets. The 6-inch inseam goes up to size 3X while the 4-inch is available up to XL.

Spanx White Pants
Courtesy

Shop now: $98; spanx.com

Spanx White Pants
Courtesy

Shop now: $98; spanx.com

Grab your favorite styles from Spanx's Silver Lining collection while they're still around — they're bound to sell out again.

