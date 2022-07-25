Fashion Spanx's Completely Opaque White Pants Sold Out in Just 2 Weeks — but Now They're Back They’re Ashley Graham-approved. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Spanx/InStyle If you didn't get your hands on a pair of Spanx's latest white pants when they launched in May, don't fret — they're finally back in stock. The Silver Lining collection, which features four popular On-the-Go pant silhouettes, sold out in just two weeks after landing on the site. Crafted with the brand's signature four-way cotton stretch material, the pants are lined with a special fabric that provides 100 percent opacity — technology that's been seven years in the making, according to Spanx. Celeb ambassador Ashley Graham confirmed to PEOPLE that white pants are non-transparent when she put them to the test. "I didn't believe it," she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'" While all four pant styles are back in stock, the On-the-Go Kick Flare Pants are already sold out in nearly all regular inseam length sizes, but are still available in sizes XS to 3X in petite and tall options. The pull-on pants have a completely smooth front free of a button and zipper, two functional back pockets, and a slightly flared hem. Courtesy Shop now: $148; spanx.com If your preferred sizing is sold out in that style, you can also opt for the On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, which is completely in stock. It has the same features as the Kick Flare, but with a skinny ankle. Courtesy Shop now: $148; spanx.com The 4-inch and 6-inch On-the-Go Shorts are also both fully in stock. Like the longer-length pants, the shorts have a pull-on style and back pockets. The 6-inch inseam goes up to size 3X while the 4-inch is available up to XL. Courtesy Shop now: $98; spanx.com Courtesy Shop now: $98; spanx.com Grab your favorite styles from Spanx's Silver Lining collection while they're still around — they're bound to sell out again. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit