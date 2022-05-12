Spanx Created a Pair of White Pants That Promise to Be Completely Opaque
Leave it to Spanx to design a pair of non-see-through white pants that are also super stretchy and comfortable.
The celebrity-loved brand recently relaunched some of its On-the-Go pant styles in white with a special feature: Spanx's Silver Lining technology, which provides 100 percent opacity. According to Spanx, the tech has been seven years in the making; in addition to being non-transparent, all four silhouettes are made with a four-way cotton stretch fabric and have a pull-on design.
To celebrate the new collection, Spanx enlisted its first-ever celebrity ambassador, Ashley Graham, who put the white pants to the test. In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, Graham shared that she "screamed" when she saw how opaque they were. "I didn't believe it," she told PEOPLE. "Then I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'"
One of Spanx's most popular On-the-Go pant styles, the Kick Flare Pant, is available with the Silver Lining tech; this style is currently completely sold out in the black, navy, and red colors it originally launched in. The pants are available in sizes XS to 3X and three inseam lengths: regular, petite, and tall. Thanks to the pull-on style, they have a completely smooth front, free of a button and zipper, and have two functional back pockets.
You can also snag the style in 4- and 6-inch On-the-Go shorts, which have also been selling out in other colors.
If you were looking for the perfect pair of white pants for summer, you can't go wrong with Spanx's latest On-the-Go drop. While the collection is mostly in stock right now, I wouldn't hesitate to add your favorite crisp white pants to your cart sooner rather than later — select styles and sizes are bound to sell out.