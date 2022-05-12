Spanx Created a Pair of White Pants That Promise to Be Completely Opaque 

To celebrate the new collection, Spanx enlisted its first-ever celebrity ambassador, Ashley Graham, who put the white pants to the test. In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, Graham shared that she "screamed" when she saw how opaque they were. "I didn't believe it," she told PEOPLE. "Then I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'"